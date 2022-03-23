Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

At RSF in Paris, Russian state TV journalist denounces Kremlin propaganda

By paulinea
NewsRussian journalist Zhanna Agalakova spoke at the Paris headquarters of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) yesterday about her decision to resign as Paris correspondent of Russia’s state-owned Pervi Kanal (Channel One television) and about her experiences behind the scenes at the Kremlin’s No. 1 media outlet.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


