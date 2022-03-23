Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Putin: the psychology behind his destructive leadership – and how best to tackle it according to science

By Magnus Linden, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Lund University
George R. Wilkes, Director, Relwar Project, King's College London
Russia´s descent into a repression under Vladimir Putin reached a tipping point with his decision to invade Ukraine. During this full-scale, unlawful military invasion, he has threatened any country trying to intervene with harsh consequences, which some worry may involve nuclear weapons.

Some…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


