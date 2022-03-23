Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Test and treat' is being used to tackle HIV. Why not TB?

By Harriet Mayanja-Kizza, Professor of Medicine, College of Health Sciences, Makerere University
Share this article
Worldwide, tuberculosis (TB) remains a significant cause of disease and deaths. Around 9.9 million people had the disease in 2020. The burden is higher in low- and middle-income countries. Africa accounts for 25% of TB cases.

TB is caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ From ghosting to 'backburner' relationships: the reasons why people behave so badly on dating apps
~ Basic Instinct at 30: the enduring appeal of the defiant femme fatale
~ Putin: the psychology behind his destructive leadership – and how best to tackle it according to science
~ A beginner's guide to petroleum pricing in Ghana
~ Ukraine: the complex calculations that will decide whether Belarus enters the conflict on Russia's side
~ Green investing: the global system for rating companies' ethical credentials is meaningless
~ Swedish gangsta rap exposes a dark side of the country some would rather ignore
~ Humanities are essential in understanding the Russian war against Ukraine
~ People with endometriosis and PCOS wait years for a diagnosis – attitudes to women’s pain may be to blame
~ Persecuted for Satire on Social Media: Write for Rights Lesson Plan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter