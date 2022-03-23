Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Humanities are essential in understanding the Russian war against Ukraine

By Kyle Frackman, Associate Professor of German and Nordic Studies, University of British Columbia
I recently moderated a virtual event about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hosted by the Department of Central, Eastern and Northern European Studies at the University of British Columbia. The event had experts give brief presentations about the war’s background and the session was attended by almost 1,000 people.

The audience questions touched on subjects like Ukrainian language, culture, history and international law. And in their responses, the experts helped provide background and context for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


