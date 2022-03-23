Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

English Premier League: Urgently Adopt Human Rights Policy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Newcastle United players warm up before the Premier League match at the Amex Stadium, Brighton, United Kingdom on July 20, 2020. © 2020 AP Images (Beirut) – The English Premier League should immediately adopt and implement human rights policies that would prohibit governments implicated in grave human rights abuses from securing stakes in Premier League clubs to whitewash their reputations, Human Rights Watch said today. The ban should be extended to state entities that they control, abusive state leaders, and individuals funding or otherwise assisting in serious…


