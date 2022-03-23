Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vaccine uptake in Ukraine has been low – countries receiving refugees need to help people get their jabs

By Samantha Vanderslott, University Research Lecturer, University of Oxford
Over 3 million people – half of them children – have now fled Ukraine because of the Russian invasion, according to the UN. This number is estimated to rise to 7 million.

The refugee crisis triggered by the Russian invasion is a vast human catastrophe. But as well as providing them with safety, food and shelter, countries in Europe receiving refugees should also ensure that people…The Conversation


© The Conversation


