Human Rights Observatory

DRC is set to become 7th member of the east Africa trading bloc: what's in it for everyone

By Jonathan Ang'ani Omuchesi, Lecturer In Governance and Regional Integration, Catholic University of Eastern Africa
Shortly after his controversial electoral victory in early 2019, the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Felix Tshisekedi sought to get his country admitted into the East African Community. Recently, the East African Community ministers recommended the DRC's admission, a decision set to be formalised


© The Conversation -


