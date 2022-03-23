Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

In ‘Licorice Pizza’ a 15-year-old and 25-year-old fall for each other – here's what's known about these types of relationships

By Jeni Loftus, Associate Professor of Sociology, University of Memphis
Nominated for Academy Awards for best picture, best director and best original screenplay, “Licorice Pizza” is also garnering attention – and raising eyebrows – for the relationship at the center of the film.

Set in 1970s California, it tells the story of 15-year-old Gary, who falls for a 25-year-old woman named Alana. As they work together on Gary’s crackpot business ventures, the pair grow closer, and the film ends with a kiss between the two.

While there’s some debate about the exact nature of their…The Conversation


