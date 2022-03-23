Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The Hague: Esther Kiobel vows to continue her campaign for justice

By Amnesty International
Human rights defender Esther Kiobel today lost her civil case against oil giant Shell, which she accuses of complicity in the 1995 execution of her husband by the Nigerian military government, but has promised to continue her campaign for justice. Esther has spent 27 years seeking justice for her husband Dr Barinem Kiobel, who was hanged along with eight


