The Wentworth Project: polling shows voters prefer Albanese for PM, and put climate issue first in 'teal' battle

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Max Halupka, Senior research fellow, University of Canberra
In the seat of Wentworth, the Liberals are being challenged by a high profile “teal” candidate, Morrison is unpopular, Albanese is preferred PM, and climate change tops issues people say will influence their vote.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


