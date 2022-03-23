Tolerance.ca
Saudi Arabia: Detained Uyghur men at risk of torture must not be extradited to China

The Saudi Arabian authorities must halt plans to extradite two Uyghur men to China, where they will be at high risk of torture amid a brutal crackdown on Muslim minorities in the country’s Xinjiang region, Amnesty International said today. Religious scholar Aimidoula Waili and his friend Nuermaimaiti Ruze, who have been detained in Saudi Arabia […] The post Saudi Arabia: Detained Uyghur men at risk of torture must not be extradited to China appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


