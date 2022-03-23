Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Shortages hit hard in Sri Lanka as citizens protest and the government seeks IMF bailout

By Rezwan
Share this article
Widespread shortages, such as fuel, gas, medicines, or even car parts triggered by higher prices and insufficient foreign currency for import are making everyday life miserable in Sri Lanka.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ South African court rules that clean air is a constitutional right: what needs to change
~ Ash Barty retires marching to her own beat. What's next for the multi-talented, restless spirit?
~ Taiwan: The happiest nation in East Asia, according to the 2022 World Happiness Report
~ Iraq: Impunity for Violence Against LGBT People
~ Russia: Kremlin Targets Critics Amid Ukraine War
~ How Indonesian politicians misuse the term "big data" to delay the next presidential election
~ 1 in 3 uni students have been sexually assaulted in their lifetime. They demand action on their vision of a safer society
~ Birthing on Country services centre First Nations cultures and empower women in pregnancy and childbirth
~ How much tuna can I eat a week before I need to worry about mercury?
~ If the UN wants to slash plastic waste, it must tackle soaring plastic production - and why we use so much of it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter