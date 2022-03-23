Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Birthing on Country services centre First Nations cultures and empower women in pregnancy and childbirth

By Sophie Hickey, Postdoctoral researcher, Charles Darwin University
Sarah Ireland, Medical anthropologist, nurse, midwife, researcher, Charles Darwin University
Yvette Roe, Professor of Indigenous Health, Charles Darwin University
Many Australian women rely on and trust maternity services to see them through pregnancy, labour and the early stages of new parenting.

But for First Nations women, these same services can be confronting and can result in poor outcomes. Many women must travel far from family and community to birth. And if they don’t, they often feel misunderstood and judged by mainstream health services.

There is another way. Birthing on Country means First Nations women give birth on their ancestral country. It acknowledges…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


