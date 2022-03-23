Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

If the UN wants to slash plastic waste, it must tackle soaring plastic production - and why we use so much of it

By Sabrina Chakori, PhD Candidate, The University of Queensland
Ammar Abdul Aziz, Lecturer, The University of Queensland
Martin Calisto Friant, PhD Researcher, Utrecht University
Russell Richards, Lecturer, The University of Queensland
Share this article
Plastic waste is a huge problem. To fix it, we need systemic change, not just a focus on picking it up or recycling plastic once it becomes rubbish.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Taiwan: The happiest nation in East Asia, according to the 2022 World Happiness Report
~ Iraq: Impunity for Violence Against LGBT People
~ Russia: Kremlin Targets Critics Amid Ukraine War
~ How Indonesian politicians misuse the term "big data" to delay the next presidential election
~ 1 in 3 uni students have been sexually assaulted in their lifetime. They demand action on their vision of a safer society
~ Birthing on Country services centre First Nations cultures and empower women in pregnancy and childbirth
~ How much tuna can I eat a week before I need to worry about mercury?
~ Publishers take on Facebook and Google for failing to pay up under the News Media Bargaining Code
~ Afghanistan: Reopening Girls’ Schools Needs Watching
~ As New Zealand relaxes restrictions, here’s what we can still do to limit COVID infections
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter