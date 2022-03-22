New drink-driving technology could soon be a fixture in all cars. Here's why it's a game changer
By Kyle J.D. Mulrooney, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, Co-director of the Centre for Rural Criminology, University of New England
Guy C. Charlton, Associate Professor, University of New England
The US has just mandated drink-driving technology be installed in all new cars. It’s a vast improvement over our current system for policing drink drivers.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 22, 2022