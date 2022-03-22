Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The economic case for the mining industry to support carbon taxation

By Sally Innis, PhD Candidate in Mining Engineering, University of British Columbia
Benjamin Cox, PhD student, mining engineering, University of British Columbia
John Steen, EY Distinguished Scholar in Global Mining Futures, University of British Columbia
Nadja Kunz, Canada Research Chair and Assistant Professor, Mining, University of British Columbia
As governments try to navigate a path to a safe climate in the 21st century, the public debate has focused on net zero, carbon taxes, electrification and renewable energy. Mining is rarely an anchor point of the discussion, even though renewable energy infrastructure and low-carbon technology require vast amounts of metals and minerals.

Nickel, for example, is essential for electric vehicles and battery storage. The amount of nickel required by 2040 for the energy transition alone will be equal…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


