Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A billion of the world's most climate-vulnerable people live in informal settlements – here's what they face

By Vanesa Castán Broto, Professor of Climate Urbanism, University of Sheffield
Emmanuel Osuteye, Lecturer in Urbanisation and Sustainable Development, UCL
Linda Westman, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Urban Institute, University of Sheffield
Flooding is common in informal settlements in Bwaise, a neighbourhood in the Ugandan capital Kampala. Bwaise’s residents are largely excluded from planning and local decision-making processes, and have poor housing and limited access to sanitation and other essential services.

Flooding makes matters much worse. During a visit in November 2019, residents showed us that they dig trenches around their houses and build small retaining walls to prevent water from flooding in. Public toilets are raised about a metre…The Conversation


