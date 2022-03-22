Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coming of age: research shows old forests are 3 times less flammable than those just burned

By Philip Zylstra, Adjunct Associate Professor at Curtin University, Research Associate at University of New South Wales, Curtin University
David Lindenmayer, Professor, The Fenner School of Environment and Society, Australian National University
Don Bradshaw, Emeritus professor, The University of Western Australia
As coal-fired climate change makes bushfires in Australia worse, governments are ramping up hazard-reduction burning. But our new research shows the practice can actually make forests more flammable.

We found over time, some forests “thin” themselves and become less likely to burn – and hazard-reduction burning disrupts this process.

What does that mean…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


