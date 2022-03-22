Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Opposition leader Aleksei Navalny sentenced to 9 years in prison in cynical deprivation of his human rights

By Amnesty International
Responding to the news that Russian opposition leader and prisoner of conscience Aleksei Navalny has been sentenced to 9 years in prison for his overt criticism of Vladimir Putin and peaceful political activism, Amnesty International’s Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Marie Struthers, said: “Navalny faces nine years in prison for calling out the […] The post Russia: Opposition leader Aleksei Navalny sentenced to 9 years in prison in cynical deprivation of his human rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


