Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Taliban Threaten Revenge Killings

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A Taliban fighter raises a flag in the ruins of Sangin, Helmand province, Afghanistan, November 30, 2021. ©2021/Alfred Yaghobzadeh/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)  (New York) – Taliban authorities in Afghanistan’s Helmand province have threatened to retaliate against activists and former government officials in response to recent killings of Taliban commanders, Human Rights Watch said today. The Taliban in Helmand have heightened surveillance and said that they would take retaliatory action in response to further attacks on Taliban officials. International law…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ SEC proposes far-reaching climate disclosure rules for companies – here’s where the rules may be vulnerable to legal challenges
~ Concrete fuels climate change – but there's a nature-friendly way to defend coasts from rising seas
~ Ukraine war: people are fighting and dying for Vladimir Putin's flawed version of history
~ COVID: five things the UK must prioritise in its pandemic recovery plan
~ Why Russian gas could disrupt Germany's plan for a bolder climate agenda
~ Spring statement: why Rishi Sunak may not use his £20 billion 'war chest' to tackle cost of living crisis
~ Russia: Opposition leader Aleksei Navalny sentenced to 9 years in prison in cynical deprivation of his human rights
~ Ukraine war: why are so many Russian generals being killed?
~ Russia's invasion of Ukraine poses a threat to the control of drug-resistant TB in Europe and the world
~ Ukraine coverage shows gender roles are changing on the battlefield and in the newsroom
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter