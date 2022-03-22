Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: why are so many Russian generals being killed?

By Jonathan Jackson, Senior Teaching Fellow in Professional Policing and Security School of Social Sciences, Birmingham City University
Share this article
Yet another Russian general, Lieutenant-General Andrei Mordvichev, is reported to have been killed by Ukrainian forces in a conflict that is less than a month old. Mordvichev’s death was announced on Ukraine social media on March 20 2022, but has yet to be confirmed by the Kremlin. His death, if confirmed, will bring the number of Russian generals killed by the Ukrainian armed forces since the war began to five.

The role of an army general is to command and supervise strategy…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Russia's invasion of Ukraine poses a threat to the control of drug-resistant TB in Europe and the world
~ Ukraine coverage shows gender roles are changing on the battlefield and in the newsroom
~ Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Iranian arms dealing continued in the UK even after notorious tank deal fell apart in 1979
~ Relationship help programmes may be more successful for people who have 'sensitivity' genes
~ ‘I wanted a professor like me’ – a hip-hop artist explains his turn to academia
~ Kyiv's Jews, persecuted under Polish-Lithuanian, Russian, Nazi and Soviet regimes, now face the onslaught of Putin's forces
~ Older Americans are given the wrong idea about online safety – here's how to help them help themselves
~ An expert on trends in gun sales and gun violence in pandemic America
~ The 'hot hand' is a real basketball phenomenon – but only some players have the ability to go on these basket-making streaks
~ Diébédo Francis Kéré: how first Black winner of architecture’s top prize is committed to building ‘peaceful cities'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter