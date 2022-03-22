Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Online safety bill: ambiguous definitions of harm could threaten freedom of speech – instead of protecting it

By Laura Higson-Bliss, Lecturer in Law, Keele University
Rather than preserving freedom of expression, the interpretation of ‘harm’ in the online safety bill could have the opposite effect.The Conversation


