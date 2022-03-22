Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Most COVID patients in NZ's Omicron outbreak are vaccinated, but that's no reason to doubt vaccine benefits

By Thomas Lumley, Professor of Biostatistics, University of Auckland
For hospitalisations and deaths, the difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated people is more dramatic. Only 5% of New Zealanders are unvaccinated, but they account for 20% of hospitalisations.The Conversation


