Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Tunisia, State Television the Latest Battleground

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Members of the National Syndicate of Tunisian Journalists (SNTJ) protest in front of the state television channel headquarters, March 11, 2022. © 2022 SNTJ Tunisian President Kais Saied has set about dismantling institutional checks on his authority since his July power grab, and state television is an obvious target. Before the 2011 revolution that ousted authoritarian President Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali, state television spouted the government line and shunned guests who deviated from it. Afterwards, the state channel Wataniya broadcast talk shows with an array of…


© Human Rights Watch -


