Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Martial Law Brings Crackdown in East

By Human Rights Watch
Jean Paul Ngahangondi, a provincial deputy for North Kivu, has been detained since February 6, 2022, for "contempt" of the head of state and the army: "After my arrest, I was taken to the ANR (National Intelligence Agency), where the agents told me that I had been arrested for questioning martial law. The prosecutor was clear when he told me that they have no problem with me but that they received a complaint from the governor who said that I was to be questioned and that there are others who are to be questioned. This is a way to intimidate and silence us." © Private…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


