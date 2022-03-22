Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Ukraine's personal, grassroots memorials honour individual citizens who fought for their nation

By Claire Smith, Professor of Archaeology, College of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences, Flinders University
Anna Glew, Research Associate, University of Manchester
Many countries revere soldiers who have given their lives for their country. What is special about Ukraine’s memorialising is the depth of respect for individual citizens.The Conversation


© The Conversation


