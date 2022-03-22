Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia's invasion is wreaking havoc with surrogacy in Ukraine. It shows why Australia must change its laws

By Ronli Sifris, Senior lecturer in law, Deputy Director of the Castan Centre for Human Rights Law, Monash University
Share this article
Australia’s surrogacy laws encourage parents to look overseas. But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - a popular surrogacy destination - shows the flaws of this approach.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The Chinese great translation movement: Exposing Chinese propaganda or spreading hate?
~ How Ukraine's personal, grassroots memorials honour individual citizens who fought for their nation
~ Consent education needs Blak voices for the safety and well-being of young First Nations people
~ 7 ways to reduce perineal tearing during childbirth
~ Are Russia's elite really using cryptocurrency to evade sanctions?
~ Quality costs more. Very few aged care facilities deliver high quality care while also making a profit
~ Why Australia's Reserve Bank won't hike interest rates just yet
~ Bangladesh: Officials Threaten Rohingya for Setting Up Schools
~ Abortion pills are just as safe to prescribe based on a patient's medical history as after an in-person exam, new research finds
~ Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson faces confirmation hearings: 7 questions answered
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter