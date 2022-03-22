Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Quality costs more. Very few aged care facilities deliver high quality care while also making a profit

By Hal Swerissen, Emeritus Professor, La Trobe University
Share this article
You don’t have to look to far to find examples of poor quality residential aged care. Most recently, residents have too often been un-vaccinated, frightened, isolated, and have died alone in aged care facilities during the pandemic.

It’s tempting to see poor quality as simply the result of extreme circumstances or bad actors behaving incompetently or unscrupulously.

But these problems existed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The Chinese great translation movement: Exposing Chinese propaganda or spreading hate?
~ How Ukraine's personal, grassroots memorials honour individual citizens who fought for their nation
~ Consent education needs Blak voices for the safety and well-being of young First Nations people
~ Russia's invasion is wreaking havoc with surrogacy in Ukraine. It shows why Australia must change its laws
~ 7 ways to reduce perineal tearing during childbirth
~ Are Russia's elite really using cryptocurrency to evade sanctions?
~ Why Australia's Reserve Bank won't hike interest rates just yet
~ Bangladesh: Officials Threaten Rohingya for Setting Up Schools
~ Abortion pills are just as safe to prescribe based on a patient's medical history as after an in-person exam, new research finds
~ Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson faces confirmation hearings: 7 questions answered
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter