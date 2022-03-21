Abortion pills are just as safe to prescribe based on a patient's medical history as after an in-person exam, new research finds
By Ushma Upadhyay, Associate Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Science, University of California, San Francisco
During the pandemic, health care providers began prescribing abortion pills safely based solely on a patient’s medical history. Continuing this practice could help remove barriers to abortion care.
- Monday, March 21, 2022