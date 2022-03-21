Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Abortion pills are just as safe to prescribe based on a patient's medical history as after an in-person exam, new research finds

By Ushma Upadhyay, Associate Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Science, University of California, San Francisco
Share this article
During the pandemic, health care providers began prescribing abortion pills safely based solely on a patient’s medical history. Continuing this practice could help remove barriers to abortion care.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson faces confirmation hearings: 7 questions answered
~ Research dispels myth that COVID-19 vaccines cause infertility, but misinformation persists
~ Overcoming bias in the next generation: 5 unmissable Australian queer picture books
~ Vitamin B3, niacinamide and reducing skin cancer risk: what does the research say?
~ 'Odd radio circles' that baffled astronomers are likely explosions from distant galaxies
~ Putin’s fascists: the Russian state's long history of cultivating homegrown neo-Nazis
~ More than 1 million Australians have no access to childcare in their area
~ Adding fungi to soil may introduce invasive species, threatening ecosystems
~ Ukraine refugee crisis exposes racism and contradictions in the definition of human
~ Qatar’s Migrant Workers Sidelined Ahead of World Cup
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter