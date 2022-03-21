Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Groundwater: depleting reserves must be protected around the world

By Richard Taylor, Professor of Hydrogeology, UCL
Mohammad Shamsudduha ('Shams'), Associate Professor in Humanitarian Science, UCL
Though water is central to our everyday lives and indeed life itself, we often mark World Water Day on March 22 not by reminding ourselves of all that water brings, but of the consequences of its absence or contamination.

As the American polymath Benjamin Franklin noted, “when the well runs dry, we (shall) know the worth of water”. This direct reference to groundwater, the water flowing through the pores and cracks in rocks beneath our feet, is fitting as the theme of this…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


