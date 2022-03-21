Tolerance.ca
Free online event: what we've learned two years into COVID, and how to deal with the fallout

By Sarah O'Meara, IPPO Editor
COVID-19 – and the lockdowns it triggered – have reshaped tens of millions of lives around the world. In the UK, for example, prime minister Boris Johnson announced on March 23 2020 that people “must” stay at home. With those words, which launched the country’s first lockdown two years ago, every facet of daily life in Britain came under an unprecedented and extraordinary stress test.

But like the virus, the pandemic’s wider social and economic effects had the potential to remain invisible – and analysis was needed to uncover and understand what was happening behind the UK’s closed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


