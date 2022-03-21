Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'A central European miracle': why the city of Lviv is so important for Ukraine

By Christoph Mick, Professor of Modern European History, University of Warwick
Share this article
Concerns are mounting that Russian invading forces are seeking to push into western Ukraine, after the region of Lviv was subjected to missile strikes fired from the Black Sea on March 18. Lviv lies 550km west of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv and its residents have been preparing for war for months.

The strategic importance of their city cannot be overstated. As mayor Andriy Sadovy repeatedly said: “Kyiv is the heart of Ukraine, but Lviv is the soul.”

Sadovy was referring to the city’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Chilling account of Radio France fixer who was kidnapped and tortured by Russian soldiers in Ukraine
~ Powerful protest songs from Kenya and South Africa
~ Free online event: what we've learned two years into COVID, and how to deal with the fallout
~ From Z to Q: when letters become political symbols
~ Deltacron: what scientists know so far about this new hybrid coronavirus
~ Four reasons to be hopeful about the planned global plastics treaty
~ Ukraine war: how Russian denial of civilian casualties follows tactics used in Syria
~ Would you bring your dog to a shop? Why retailers should be more pet-friendly
~ Body image issues affect close to 40% of men – but many don’t get the support they need
~ News of war can impact your mental health — here’s how to cope
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter