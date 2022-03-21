Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Would you bring your dog to a shop? Why retailers should be more pet-friendly

By Kokho Jason Sit, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Portsmouth
Share this article
Thousands of young people became pet owners during the pandemic - retailers should let them bring their furry friends to stores.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Chilling account of Radio France fixer who was kidnapped and tortured by Russian soldiers in Ukraine
~ Powerful protest songs from Kenya and South Africa
~ Free online event: what we've learned two years into COVID, and how to deal with the fallout
~ 'A central European miracle': why the city of Lviv is so important for Ukraine
~ From Z to Q: when letters become political symbols
~ Deltacron: what scientists know so far about this new hybrid coronavirus
~ Four reasons to be hopeful about the planned global plastics treaty
~ Ukraine war: how Russian denial of civilian casualties follows tactics used in Syria
~ Body image issues affect close to 40% of men – but many don’t get the support they need
~ News of war can impact your mental health — here’s how to cope
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter