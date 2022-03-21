Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

News of war can impact your mental health — here’s how to cope

By Nilufar Ahmed, Lecturer in Social Sciences, CPsychol, University of Bristol
The war in Ukraine has left many across the world feeling stressed and anxious. Coming on the back of a global pandemic which has already had a devastating toll on mental health, news of the war has only compounded feelings of fear and uncertainty which are known to increase…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


