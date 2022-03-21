Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Johannesburg's first woman mayor speaks on effective coalitions and fighting corruption

By Joleen Steyn Kotze, Senior Research Specialist in Democracy and Citizenship at the Human Science Research Council and a Research Fellow Centre for African Studies, University of the Free State
South Africa’s nationwide local government elections held on 1 November 2021 saw a continuing trend of no outright winners in some key cities, resulting in coalition governments. This is a relatively new phenomenon in South Africa, resulting from the decline in support for the African National Congress, which has dominated politics since democracy in 1994. The coalition governments have been marred…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


