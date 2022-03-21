Tolerance.ca
The inspiring architect from Burkina Faso who lifted world's biggest prize

By Paulo Moreira, Postdoctoral researcher, Autonomous University of Lisbon
Diébédo Francis Kéré has become the first African and the first black person to be awarded architecture’s highest international honour, the 2022 Pritzker Architecture Prize. Kéré was born in Burkina Faso, West Africa, and built his…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


