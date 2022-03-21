Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mokom’s Reckoning in the Central African Republic

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Maxim Mokom at a peace deal signing ceremony in Bangui, Central African Republic, February 6, 2019. Abbas was announced dead by 3R’s leadership on April 2, 2021. © 2019 GGt On March 14, Chad surrendered a former military coordinator of a group of anti-balaka militia in the Central African Republic, Maxime Mokom, to the International Criminal Court (ICC). Mokom had fled to Chad after having taken part in a rebel coalition that unsuccessfully tried to take power in 2020. The crimes for which he will face justice, and are the basis of the ICC’s warrant for his arrest…


© Human Rights Watch -


