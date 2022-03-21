Tolerance.ca
Ukraine's zoos: what is happening to all the animals

By Samantha Ward, Senior Lecturer in Animal Science and Zoo Animal Welfare, Nottingham Trent University
Details are starting to emerge on how Ukraine’s zoos are coping with the war. Some of the animals including lions, tigers and wild cats have been rehomed to zoos in Poland but this is just not going to be possible for many species.

The current situation in Ukraine is having a drastic effect on the nation’s zoos, just as WWII did at London Zoo. Right now, the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA) and the World Association of Zoos and Aquaria (WAZA)…The Conversation


