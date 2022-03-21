Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fewer Americans are hunting, and that raises hard questions about funding conservation through gun sales

By John Casellas Connors, Assistant Professor of Geography, Texas A&M University
Christopher Rea, Assistant Professor of Public Affairs, The Ohio State University
Every gun and bullet sold in the U.S. generates excise taxes to support conservation. But Americans are buying guns now for different reasons than in the past – and increasingly, not for hunting.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


