Human Rights Observatory

The Greens' liveable income guarantee is a serious idea the major parties won't touch – yet

By John Quiggin, Professor, School of Economics, The University of Queensland
The plan to increase all income support payments to a minimum of $88 a day is the first major economic proposal of the federal election campaign.The Conversation


