Human Rights Observatory

Stress can cause heart attacks. Could tackling workplace bullying save lives?

By Adrienne O'Neil, Principal Research Fellow & Heart Foundation Future Leader Fellow, Deakin University
Psychological factors are under-recognised as risk factors for heart attack. But research shows the more stress someone is under, the greater their risk of heart disease and death.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


