Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Supporting Education for Girls, Women

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image High school girls in Kabul, Afghanistan, line up to go home after classes in 2017. © 2017 Paula Bronstein for Human Rights Watch (New York) – International donors seeking to fund education for girls and women in Afghanistan should carefully consider and address the human rights concerns, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The Taliban have said that they will reopen all girls’ secondary schools on March 23, 2022. The 13-page report, “Four Ways to Support Girls’ Access to Education in Afghanistan,” outlines key ways that donors should promote human…


© Human Rights Watch -


