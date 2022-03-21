Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Africa’s Governments Can Do More to Protect Pregnant Students

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A 17-year-old Form Three student, who has a young daughter, leaves a classroom at her senior school in Mukono district, Uganda, February 15, 2022. © 2022 REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa Across Africa each year, tens of thousands of adolescent girls drop out of school or suffer discrimination or exclusion from schools because they are pregnant or have become mothers. Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, teenage pregnancies have increased in various African countries. Many girls’ futures are at stake and a pan-African response is greatly needed. The African Union’s African Committee…


