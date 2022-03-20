Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Innovative and thrilling': Stephanie Lake's Manifesto is a joy

By William Peterson, Adjunct Associate Professor, Auckland University of Technology
Share this article
Review: Manifesto, choreographed by Stephanie Lake, Adelaide Festival

Nine drummers, nine dancers, what’s not to love? So ran my imaginary opening line for this review.

But Manifesto, choreographed by Melbourne-based Stephanie Lake is much more complex and satisfying than the mere pairing of dancers with drummers might suggest.

As the show opens, drummers are seated and equipped with a standard drum kit: bass, snare and tom drums and cymbals.

Charles Davis’s classy set is reminiscent of a 1930s Busby…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Governments love to talk about 'shared responsibility' in a disaster – but does anyone know what it means?
~ Why a leaked WTO 'solution' for a COVID patent waiver is unworkable and won't make enough difference for developing countries
~ Distance, dispassion and the remaking of Australian History
~ The BOLT II hypersonic flight test could bring superfast global travel a step closer
~ As federal government spending on small transport projects creeps up, marginal seats get a bigger share
~ Building the Ventilation Revolution would clear indoor air, helping our kids and older Australians breathe easier
~ Energy bills are spiking after the Russian invasion. We should have doubled-down on renewables years ago
~ If only politicians focused on the school issues that matter. This election is a chance to get them to do that
~ The Putin problem: is there ever a case to kill tyrants?
~ The West owes Ukraine much more than just arms and admiration
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter