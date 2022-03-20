Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why a leaked WTO 'solution' for a COVID patent waiver is unworkable and won't make enough difference for developing countries

By Jane Kelsey, Professor of Law, University of Auckland
Only 14% of people in poorer countries have received one vaccine dose, but a leaked WTO ‘solution’ to waive patents fails to ensure developing countries can access life-saving vaccines and medicines.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


