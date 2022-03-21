Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Ensure Safe Passage, Aid for Mariupol Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ganna Kotelnikova, an anesthesiologist, and her family try to get a signal over medium wave radio to get information about the situation inside the city on March 7, 2022  © Ganna Kotelnikova Thirty-two civilians who managed to escape southeastern Ukraine’s besieged city of Mariupol last week told Human Rights Watch how they struggled to survive in below-freezing temperatures as Russian forces relentlessly attacked the city. They described men, women, and children sheltering in basements with little to no access to running water, power, heating, medical care, or mobile…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


