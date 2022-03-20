Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Energy bills are spiking after the Russian invasion. We should have doubled-down on renewables years ago

By Tim Nelson, Associate Professor of Economics, Griffith University
Joel Gilmore, Associate Professor, Griffith University
Share this article
Australia might be a long way away, but fossil fuel price spikes triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine are hitting households hard. We could have avoided this pain.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Distance, dispassion and the remaking of Australian History
~ The BOLT II hypersonic flight test could bring superfast global travel a step closer
~ As federal government spending on small transport projects creeps up, marginal seats get a bigger share
~ Building the Ventilation Revolution would clear indoor air, helping our kids and older Australians breathe easier
~ If only politicians focused on the school issues that matter. This election is a chance to get them to do that
~ The Putin problem: is there ever a case to kill tyrants?
~ The West owes Ukraine much more than just arms and admiration
~ Could I have had COVID and not realised it?
~ Why has New Zealand welcomed Ukrainians fleeing war and not others trying to do the same?
~ Politicians flout COVID-19 protocols before restrictions are lifted: One Jamaica for the rich and another for the poor?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter