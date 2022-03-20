Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The Putin problem: is there ever a case to kill tyrants?

By Shannon Brincat, Senior Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, University of the Sunshine Coast
Republican senator Lindsey Graham has been among those calling for the assassination of Russian president Vladimir Putin in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

