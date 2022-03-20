Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politicians flout COVID-19 protocols before restrictions are lifted: One Jamaica for the rich and another for the poor?

By Emma Lewis
Share this article
Three days before restrictions were officially lifted, photographs of six senior government ministers were released: only two of the six were wearing masks as they partied, hugged and took selfies.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Distance, dispassion and the remaking of Australian History
~ The BOLT II hypersonic flight test could bring superfast global travel a step closer
~ As federal government spending on small transport projects creeps up, marginal seats get a bigger share
~ Building the Ventilation Revolution would clear indoor air, helping our kids and older Australians breathe easier
~ Energy bills are spiking after the Russian invasion. We should have doubled-down on renewables years ago
~ If only politicians focused on the school issues that matter. This election is a chance to get them to do that
~ The Putin problem: is there ever a case to kill tyrants?
~ The West owes Ukraine much more than just arms and admiration
~ Could I have had COVID and not realised it?
~ Why has New Zealand welcomed Ukrainians fleeing war and not others trying to do the same?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter