Returning to exercise postpartum: Supporting women's physical activity after the birth of a child
By Iris Lesser, Assistant professor in kinesiology, University of The Fraser Valley
Carl Nienhuis, Assistant Professor, Kinesiology, University of The Fraser Valley
Corliss Bean, Assistant Professor of Recreation & Leisure Studies, Brock University
Talia Ritondo, Gender & Sexual Violence Education Coordinator, Brock University
When asked about postpartum exercise, women were curious about strategies and recommendations for physical activity after the birth of a child, including finding the time, energy and motivation.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, March 20, 2022